We end today’s deals with the ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim Laptop, which currently receives a very compelling 19 percent discount. The ZenBook 13 launched back in 2020 with an $800 price tag, but you can get one now for just $645 thanks to the latest $154 savings.

The ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim Laptop comes with a very thin and light design, making it a perfect choice for those constantly on the move. Its 13.3-inch OLED NanoEdge display is bright and beautiful, even though it tops out at FHD resolution. In addition, it has more than enough power to blaze through regular tasks thanks to its Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space under the hood, making it a great combination for anyone looking for performance, responsiveness, and battery life. And don’t worry about graphics, as it also comes packed with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Amazon is also letting you save on more ASUS products, including the VivoBook 15, which currently sells for $630 after scoring a 21 percent discount. However, the best savings come with a 35 percent discount on the ROG Strix G10 Gaming Desktop PC, which now goes for $740, which means you get to save $390 on your purchase.

Suppose you’re more interested in getting a gaming laptop. In that case, you can also check out the latest savings available on the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming/Creator Laptop, which currently receives an 18 percent discount. This option usually sells for $1,600, but you can get one now for $1,313. It has a 16-inch WQXGA display that delivers up to 240Hz refresh rates. You also get tons of power under the hood, as you will get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics to get you a fantastic gaming experience.