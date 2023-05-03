Amazon’s latest deals will get you big savings on LG’s 65-inch QNED80 Series Mini-LED Smart TV, as it now sells for just $697. The 65-inch version of the LG QNED80 Series launched with a $1,300 price tag, meaning that you would score $603 instant savings when you decide to take advantage of this deal.

LG QNED80 Series QNED Mini-LED Smart TV $697 $1300 Save $603 LG's QNED80 Series QNED Mini-LED Smart TV is one of LG's most affordable options for those interested in picking up a new smart TV. It has an α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which adapts and adjusts picture and sound quality for a lifelike viewing experience. You also get FreeSync support and variable refresh rates to help you enjoy your extended gaming sessions. $697 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

LG’s QNED80 Series QNED Mini-LED Smart TV arrives with an α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which will adapt and adjust picture and sound quality to deliver a fantastic viewing experience. You also get Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology to enjoy richer, more accurate colors at wider viewing angles, local dimming for better contrast, up to 120Hz refresh rates, and other cool features that make it a perfect option for anyone looking for a great smart TV.

Of course, there are more affordable options coming from Hisense, where you will find the U8H QLED series selling for $928 on its 65-inch variant, but I suggest you go for the smaller 55-inch model if you want to score better savings, as it now sells for $650 with $48 instant savings. Or get the company’s 50-inch ULED U6 Series Smart Fire TV that goes for just $340 with 36 percent instant savings.

You can also boost your media experience by adding a new Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar to your cart, as it now sells for $169 after picking up a 32 percent discount, which will get you $80 savings. Or go for the higher-end JBL Bar 2.1 - Deep Bass Soundbar, which now goes for $225 with a 36 percent discount, translating to $125 instant savings. And if you want to add more color to your entertainment center, you can also get Govee’s Smart Wi-Fi RGBIC DreamView T1 Pro LED Lights for TV for just $85 with $60 savings.