There are a lot of ways you can personalize Apple products. There are unique cases for computers and phones, software that makes them run exactly how you want to, and you can even learn to make iOS apps if you want to. Now, you can also pick from a huge variety of chargers and charging accessories to make your Apple device fit your needs exactly. Whether you’re looking for a charging station, a reliable power bank, or something else, there are some deals below that can change how you use your Apple device for the better.

4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

This all-in-one charging station can power 4 devices at once using wired and wireless connections. You can get the 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $35.99 while it’s 20% off.

Chargeworx 10,000mAh Power Bank with AirPods Holder

This portable power bank combines a dedicated AirPod charging case with a 10,000mAh battery and a USB connection to charge your other devices. You can get the Chargeworx 10,000mAh Power Bank with AirPods Holder for $41.99, a 16% discount from its regular listed price of $49.

3-in-1 Apple Watch & Lightning Charger Cable

This high-quality charging cable splits into 3 different ends so you can charge your phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time. Get the 3-in-1 Apple Watch & Lightning Charger Cable for $16.99 while it’s 57% off or it’s going to cost you the full $39.

[PRE-ORDER] ScoutPro: The Ultimate All-in-One Charger

This powerful portable charger can handle up to 5 devices at once and can even keep your MacBook charged. You can get the ScoutPro: The Ultimate All-in-One Charger for $99, a steal at 50% off.

ChargeHubGO+ All-in-One Power Bank

With a wireless power bank, you can charge your devices without getting tangled in a mess of cords. This portable charger features a wireless charging pad, 2 charging cables, and a USB port, so you’ll be able to power as many devices as you need. You can get the ChargeHubGO+ All-in-One Power Bank for $29.99 if you use the code LIMITLESS25 for 25% off, otherwise, it’s $39.

CORE Power AC/USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger

Your phone isn’t the only thing that can benefit from a portable charger. With the CORE Portable Charger, you can power 3 USB devices along with anything that uses an AC output, and the 27,000mAh battery is strong enough for a laptop. You can get the CORE Power AC/USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger for $169.99 if you use the code MOBILE15 to get 15% off.

Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

This charger takes portability to a new level by packing 950mAh of charging power into a battery that can fit on a keychain so you can charge your Apple Watch anywhere. Get the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain for $19.99 but only for as long as it’s 59% off.

Photo Backup Stick® Universal

This backup stick is perfect if you have precious photos you want to preserve even if the devices that hold them die. You can have no monthly storage fees and safe memories from multiple devices with this little tool. You can get the Photo Backup Stick® Universal for $53.99 while it’s on sale.

Gotek Wireless Charging Music Station

This Qi-enabled wireless charger fits perfectly on any nightstand because it doubles as a clock and an FM radio. Get your own Gotek Wireless Charging Music Station for $46.95–a discount of 20% while it lasts.

Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone

It’s a wireless charger, but it’s also a style icon. This charger is made of solid walnut, topped with soft felt like a gentle bed for your phone, and it just looks perfect anywhere you put it. You can level up your style by getting the Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone, now only $98.

LED Light 3-in-1 Micro/Type-C/Lightning Charger Cable

With 3 different connectors and beautiful LEDs that’ll make you feel like you can see your devices gaining power, this 3-in-1 charger cable is a vibrant addition to your setup. The LED Light 3-in-1 Micro/Type-C/Lightning Charger Cable can be the light of your life for $11.95.

Prices subject to change