Pick up a new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboards and more on sale today

The latest iPad Pro models are getting $100 savings on its 12.9-inch model, meaning that you can pick one up for as low as $999 on any of its two different color options at Amazon.com. If you want the 256GB storage model, you can get one in Silver or Space Gray for $1,099 since these variants are also receiving a $100 discount. If you want the smaller 11-inch model, you may want to go for the 256GB storage options that now sell at $779 and $786 on its Space Gray and Solver color variants, respectively.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro models feature one of the most potent chips in the market, as they pack the same M1 processor we find under the hood of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and other great Mac devices. These tablets pack up to 16GB RAM, depending on the storage option you go for, but if you choose anything under 1TB, you will receive 8GB RAM. You also get a Liquid Retina Display with ProMotion, True Tone, a TrueDepth camera, LiDAR scanners, Thunderbolt ports, Face ID, and WiFi-only support.

Suppose you don’t need that much power. In that case, you can also opt for the more affordable iPad Air that sells for as low as $539 if you limit yourself to choosing between the Silver and Space Gray models that are currently receiving a 10 percent discount that translates to $60 savings. This will get you a new device with 64GB storage with WiFi-only support. You can also score great savings on the Apple Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that is currently seeing a 30 percent discount, which translates to $106 savings. In other words, you can purchase one for $243 in case you feel like you need to make your new iPad Pro more productive.