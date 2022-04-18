Without a doubt, Apple’s iPad Pro models are some of the best tablets on the market. They feature beautiful displays, powerful processors, and tons of great features that make the perfect tool for artists, creators, and more. They may not be the most affordable option for those looking for a new tablet, as they usually arrive with a $799 or $1,099 price tag, depending on the model you choose.

However, that’s where deals come in, making these potent products more affordable. For instance, you can currently pick up Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro models starting at $600 at Woot.com. This will get you an 11-inch refurbished model with Wi-Fi-only support and 128GB storage. You can also consider getting the LTE variant with 256GB storage that sells for $720 or play around with the available configurations to see what fits your needs.

The 12.9-inch model starts at $730, and it comes in Silver with 128GB storage space and Wi-Fi-only support. Then again, you can get the maxed-out version with LTE support for $880, which is still an amazing option for those who need a powerful tablet. Remember that Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro models feature Liquid Retina displays with True Tone and an anti-reflective coating, but ProMotion is only available on the 12.9-inch model. We also find Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip, Face ID for biometric verification, long battery life, a USB-C port, support for Apple’s second-generation Apple Pencil, etc. But we have to advise you to hurry since this deal will be gone in three days, or until sold out.

2020 iPad Pro models Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro models are still some of the most powerful tablets on the market and a great tool for creators, artists, and more. They feature Apple’s A12Z Bionic Chip, a Liquid Retina display with an anti-reflective coating, and other great features.

A 90-day limited warranty backs woot’s refurbished models, but you can also consider picking up one of the current models that feature Apple’s M1 chip under the hood. For instance, you can purchase the 11-inch iPad Pro model for $700 after scoring a $99 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model with 128GB of storage space. You can also go for the larger 12.9-inch version that starts at $999 after a $100 discount that will also get you 128GB storage and Wi-Fi-only support.