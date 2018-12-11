Android

Pichai tells DC pols Chinese Google search isn’t imminent, but is being modeled

“Right now, there are no plans to launch search in China.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified to the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee that while his company will not be pursuing the Chinese search engine market in the near future that he will continue to push efforts on modeling a potential search product in the authoritarian digital regime.

“We’ve had the project underway for a while,” Pichai said. “At one point, we’ve had over 100 people working on it is my understanding.”

Currently, Beijing heavily censors foreign content from its users and works to quickly manage any domestic online issues it deems may be harmful to users, exercising immense control over what its citizenry see and hear.

Reuters reports that Pichai told US legislators back in August that there would be “broad benefits” for China if it went through with a search engine. It isn’t clear how far the company would go to comply with regulators. Google has also been discouraged by the White House and Capitol Hill lawmakers.

The search business would open up Google’s other services to the Chinese public — many delivered through Android.

