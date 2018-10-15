Photoshop CC on iPad will bring cross-device editing

There’s more good news for mobile users that are also creative. The Adobe MAX conference is on its way, and we have already seen Adobe Premiere Rush CC come out of it. If you’re into creating video content on your mobile device, you should definitely check it out. However, if you’re more into mobile photography, you’ll be happy to learn that Adobe announces updates to the Creative Cloud applications, including Photoshop CC and Lightroom CC.

With the occasion of the conference, Adobe previewed new iPad versions of Adobe Photoshop CC and Project Gemini. Gemini is a drawing app that aims to unleash your creativity. The desktop version have learned some new tricks as well, but the iPad version seems to be a more interesting addition.

Photoshop CC on iPad is now redesigned to offer a completely new touch experience. It will also be capable of delivering and matching the skills and power of its desktop counterpart. With Photoshop CC on iPad you will be able to edit native Photoshop files complete with layers and everything.

Photoshop CC across devices will be coming to the iPad in 2019. You will be able to start editing on your iPad, and, via Creative Cloud, pick up where you left off on your desktop. Cross-device editing and synching will be possible with the new version. Look for all of this coming next year, though the official wording doesn’t specify an exact date. But the press release specifically mentions that “people can use the mobile version of Photoshop on its own or as a partner to Photoshop on the desktop. Preview today. Ships in the future“.