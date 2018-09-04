What to do if your phone won’t charge

Let’s face it! In this day and age, when we are all connected and heavily relying on our phones, we are all a little nomophobic. One of the most common causes of nomophobia is a dead phone battery. Normally, we all charge our smartphones several times per day or week, regardless if we use the classic wall charger, a battery back, or wireless charging.

There are, however, situations when your phone won’t charge. In this post we’re sharing some tips you can try in situations when your phone won’t charge. Since iPhones and Android smartphones rely on similar charging principles, the tips below can be used to troubleshoot charging issues with any smartphones. So, let’s dig in!

General causes

Check to see whether there is power in the wall outlet. Try using a different outlet;

Similarly, your battery pack could be discharged;

If you are using a wireless charger or charging plate, make sure the phone is properly aligned; if you are using a case, it might prevent wireless charging. Try removing it.

Charger/Cable causes

Always use the charger that came inside your phone’s box. Despite efforts to standardize charging ports and chargers, they all vary in the voltage and amperage delivered;

Similarly, try using the original cable that was shipped inside your phone’s box;

Test your charger to make sure it’s not faulty by trying to charge your phone with a different one;

Similarly, test the cable by switching to another compatible cord to rule this out as well.

Phone causes

Wait a little. If your phone is completely discharged, it might take a couple of minutes for the charging indicator to show up;

Restart your phone. Soft resetting or restarting, like on a computer, loads the OS fresh on boot and might eliminate some bugs that are resident in the memory.

Check the integrity of your charging port. Check whether it is misaligned, or damaged. Similarly, check the pins and connectors inside it;

Make sure dust has not accumulated inside the port. Pocket dust could prevent good contact. Use a soft brush to gently clean the charging port.

Use a wall outlet. Charging from a car charger, or a computer USB port could deliver less than necessary current to initiate the charge.

If your phone has a removable battery, try taking it out and reinserting it. Additionally, you can swap it out with another spare battery.

Make sure your phone is running the latest OS available.

As a last case scenario, try hard resetting your phone. Software can often be the reason why your phone is not charging.

Ultimately, has your phone been water damaged? That could prevent it from charging. If it is, check out this post on how to try and save it.

Have a tip you’d like to share? Did you do something not mentioned above to fix your problem? Drop us a comment below!

