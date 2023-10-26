Smartphones can be quite pricey, especially if you're investing in one of the best phones of 2023. So, in order to protect our expensive investment, we typically consider using protective accessories like cases and skins. But the question remains: Should you go for a phone case or a skin? Both have their advantages and drawbacks, so it's essential to understand the pros and cons of each before making an informed decision.

Smartphone cases: The good and the bad

First, let's talk about smartphone cases. Perhaps the most significant advantage of using them is the superior protection they offer compared to skins, which are typically thin 3M adhesive stickers. Smartphone cases have the ability to withstand drops, impacts, and scratches, shielding your phone from the perils of everyday life. If you tend to be a bit clumsy (like me), smartphone cases are perfect — can you really trust a mere 0.1mm thin sticker to protect your phone from an 8-foot drop?

Related: 5 reasons why you should use a phone case

And then, there's variety. The smartphone case market is flooded with options. From transparent options to rugged, heavy-duty protectors, you'll find a case to match your aesthetic preferences. And the versatility doesn't end there. Specific attachments are available for different needs. Need to secure your phone to a golf cart? Consider Rokform cases. Want to show off support for your favorite sports teams, movie characters, or artwork? There are Casetify cases for that. Want to show off your smartphone's design? Get the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case — there are tons of options to match your unique style.

Roland Udvarlaki / Pocketnow

Moreover, smartphone cases are now equipped with built-in attachments like cardholders and kickstands for hands-free viewing. Some even offer add-on battery packs, making sure your phone stays charged during trips. Personally, I'm a big fan of cases that include a built-in screen protector and raised camera edges, like the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro collection. They offer rugged, all-around protection without bulking up your device too much.

However, there are some downsides to consider as well. Phone cases, while providing protection, can make your device bulkier and heavier. And if you happen to own a device like iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is already close to 250 grams itself, adding a case can bring it up to nearly 300 grams. This extra weight and size can make it less convenient to carry and may not suit everyone's preferences.

Furthermore, phone cases tend to accumulate more dust and dirt, particularly around the camera area. This means you might find yourself cleaning your phone more frequently if you use a case instead of a skin. Lastly, there's the impact on aesthetics. No matter how slim a phone case is, it will always alter the appearance of your device. In contrast, skins are designed to preserve the original look and style of your phone while adding a bit of flavor on top.

Pros Cons ✅ Better protection ❌ Added weight ✅ Increased durability ❌ Bulkier compared to skins ✅ Scratch resistance ❌ Difficulty in cleaning and maintenance ✅ Extra features (e.g., cardholders, kickstand) ✅ Superior camera protection compared to skins

Best phone case makers out there

If you have decided to purchase a case for your smartphone, you'll want to know which brands to trust. Here are some of the top phone case manufacturers known for their quality, design, and after-sales support:

Supcase Promoted Pick In partnership with Supcase Supcase offers some of the most durable and affordable iPhone cases on the market. Check out their impressive range of rugged cases using the link below! See at Amazon

Spigen Spigen offers a wide range of cases and covers for iPhone. Not only that, but they are also some of the best cases on the market. Check out their store using the links given below! See at Amazon

Pitaka If you're looking for premium, high-quality, and protective accessories for your smartphone and smartwatch, Pitaka makes some of the best cases and watch bands in the market. See at Amazon

This article was produced in partnership with Supcase, but its contents were not shown to the company beforehand. All content is written independently and meets Pocketnow's stringent editorial standards.

Why you should choose skins (and why you should not)

Now, let's take a closer look at smartphone skins and why they might be the right choice for you. If you're looking to avoid the added bulk of a case, skins are perfect for you. Smartphone cases usually add a lot of weight and bulkiness to your phone, while skins only add a thin layer to your phone. Skins, in fact, enhance the grip of your device without extra weight.

Just like cases, skins come in a wide array of designs and options. You can choose from various textures like leather, wood, carbon fiber, and even custom designs, with companies like Skinit offering personalized skins featuring your favorite TV shows or movie characters. This enables you to stand out and reflect your individual style.

Another notable advantage of skins is that they don't interfere with accessory compatibility. Skins usually have precise cutouts for ports and speakers, enabling you to access them without any issues. And while they may not offer the same level of drop protection as cases, skins do protect against the scratches and scuffs of daily life.

However, like cases, skins have their limitations. Of course, skins aren't as effective at preventing damage from drops as cases are. If your phone takes a fall, a skin won't provide the same level of protection. In my experience, skins also tend to collect dirt more quickly than cases. Lastly, applying skins can be challenging, as they require precision. Even though there are a number of tutorials available online, the small margins for error in millimeters can degrade your experience.

Pros Cons ✅ Scratch resistance ❌ Limited drop protection ✅ Lightweight ❌ Application can be a bit tricky ✅ Enhanced grip ❌ Can get dirty quite quickly ✅ No interference with accessories/ports ❌ Limited camera protection ✅ No added bulkiness

Best skin makers out there

If you've decided that you want to go ahead with skins instead of cases, then you would want to know the trusted brands in the market. Here are some of the best phone skin makers known for quality and variety of designs: