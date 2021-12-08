Philips Hue, Smart Christmas lights, and more are on sale today

We are getting closer to Christmas, and we have found great deals on several products that may come in handy to help you get your decoration ready. First up, we have found the 75-inch Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip with a Philips Hue White and Color LED Smart Button Starter Kit that is currently receiving a 30 percent discount, which means that you can purchase this amazing kit for just $320 after a $139.99 discount. You can also get the same pack, but with a 65-inch Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip for $300 and score $129.99 savings. Don’t need that much area to cover? The 55-inch Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip kit is up for grabs at $285, and it comes with $124.99 savings.

You will also find great savings on more Philips Hue products, as the Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light with Philips Hue White & Color LED Smart Button Starter Kit is also on sale. You can get this kit for $230 after a 30 percent discount that represents almost $100 savings. The Philips Hue Outdoor Pathway Bundle is another great option to consider, as it goes for $235. It features one 95W power supply, 1 Calla extension, one Econic Pathway Extension, and $104.98 savings. The Philips Hue White A19 Medium Lumen Smart Bulb is receiving a 16 percent discount so that you can purchase one for $12.45.

Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip Pack Philips Hue Outdoor Pathway Bundle Smart Christmas Fairy Lights

Hiiten’s Smart Christmas Fairy Lights are currently selling for $15.99 after a five percent discount, and it will help you cover up to 33 feet with Warm White RGB Color Changing String Lights. These lights feature Music Sync, and you will also be able to control them with your phone, thanks to its dedicated app. KNONEW's Christmas Lights Color Changing 720 LED 328ft String Lights are also on sale, and these will be amazing to decorate your home, as they will withstand the elements. They sell for $42.49 after a 24 percent discount, and finally, the Govee Flood Lights Outdoor 4-pack is available for $77 after a $28 discount.