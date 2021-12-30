Philips Fidelio X3 and other amazing, wired earphones are currently on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you will find the Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Over-Ear Open-Back Headphones getting a massive 45 percent discount that leaves these amazing headphones available for $190.23. They feature 50 mm multi-layer polymer diaphragms to give you detailed highs, full and smooth midrange, and impactful bass. You get 500mW maximum power input, a 3.5 to 6.3 mm adapter and cable clip are also included. Still, suppose this is too much for your wallet. In that case, you can also consider the Philips Audio Philips SHP9500 HiFi Precision Stereo Over-Ear Headphones that are now going for $75 after seeing a small but also interesting six percent saving.

The SENNHEISER HD 599 Open Back Headphones are also a great option to consider. They are currently seeing a 25 percent discount that translates to more than $50 savings, leaving them up for grabs at $150. They look stunning in their Ivory color variant, and they are an amazing choice for those audiophiles who want to feel the music. They also feature a padded headband and luxurious velour-covered ear pads perfect for long listening sessions with no pressure on the ears. The Sennheiser HD 560 S Over-The-Ear Audiophile Headphones in Black are a bit more expensive, as they now sell for $178 after seeing an 11 percent discount.

Philips Fidelio X3 SENNHEISER HD 599 HIFIMAN SUNDARA

If you want to go all out, you should also consider picking up a pair of HIFIMAN SUNDARA Over-Ear Full-Size Planar Magnetic HiFi Stereo Wired Headphones for Studio&Audiophiles that are seeing a 30 percent discount that gets $150 savings to those interested. This means that you can pick yours up for just $349. They feature amazing frequency response, a weight-spreading strap for outstanding comfort. And if you want a pair of affordable headphones that will get the job done, you can check out the Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones that are now up for grabs at $49 after $20 discount.