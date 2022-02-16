Philips Fidelio L3 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, tons of gaming peripherals and more are on sale

You can score a new pair of Philips Fidelio L3 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones for just $180. These fantastic headphones usually sell for $350, but they have dropped down to $220 after receiving a 37 percent discount. However, things get more interesting when you add the on-page coupon that gets you $40 extra savings. The Philips Fidelio L3 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones feature Active Noise Cancellation Pro+, Bespoke 40mm drivers, Hi-Res audio, Dual Device Connect, up to 32 hours of listening time, and other great features.

You should also consider checking out the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones that are now available for $200 after a massive 43 percent discount that will get you almost $150 savings. These headphones feature Apple’s W1 Headphone Chip, up to 22 hours of listening time, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also on sale, and you can pick up a new 44mm model with LTE support for $250 after an $80 discount. This model features an ECG monitor, sensors that will keep track of your activities, fall detection, and more. However, you can get one of these LTE-enabled models for as low as $220, which is the exact price you would have to pay for the GPS-only model.

Philips Fidelio L3 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Deluxe

We have also spotted tons of deals on gaming peripherals, starting with the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Deluxe 80% RGB Gaming Mechanical Keyboard that’s getting a 35 percent discount, meaning that you can get yours for $91. The HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL mechanical keyboard is also on sale, and you can get yours for $70 after a $20 discount. or get the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 that goes for $90 after scoring a $40 discount that translates to $40 savings.

Finally, the ASUS Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for PC can be yours for $61 after a $39 discount. The Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is a bit more expensive, but you can also consider it, as it is getting a 40 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $79.