Get up to 50 percent savings on Phiaton's Semi-Annual Sale, where you will find the Bolt BT 700 wireless headphones and more on sale

We have amazing news for anyone looking to upgrade their headphones, as Phiaton’s Semi-Annual Sale is back with huge savings on the company’s latest headphones. Options start with the Phiaton Bolt BT 700 True Wireless earbuds with a built-in speaker case, which are selling for just $90 after receiving a very compelling 36 percent discount. These wireless earbuds usually sell for $140, which means you can score $50 in savings.

Phiaton Bolt BT 700 True Wireless Earbuds The Phiaton Bolt BT 700 True Wireless Earbuds come equipped with stereo sound, noise reduction, touch control interface, up to 20 hours of battery life when used with the charging speaker case, an IPX4 rating, and other cool features. See at Amazon

Phiaton’s Bolt BT 700 earbuds arrive in two different color options for you to choose from, and they also come equipped with stereo sound, noise reduction, touch control interface, up to 20 hours of battery life when used with the charging speaker case, or up to 5 hours of non-stop playback, IPX4 rating which also makes them perfect for the gym and the occasional run.

Suppose you want the biggest savings available. In that case, you can get your hands on a new pair of Phiaton BT 390 on Ear Hi-Fi Stereo Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, which are currently available for just $40 after an insane 50 percent discount. These come in Silver or Black and will deliver up to 30 hours of non-stop playback. And if you want a higher-end option, you can check out the Phiaton’s Bluetooth Wireless BT 460 headphones, which are now available for $90 after seeing a 44 percent discount on its White model. This option has a snappy and responsive touch interface, smart Play and Pause, Phiaton’s ShareMe Connection, and other cool features.

If you’re looking for more alternatives, you can also head over to Phiaton.com, where you will find other great options starting at $40, including the new BonoBuds, BonoBuds Lite, Twig Pro, and the 900 Legacy over-ear headphones that are also getting great savings.