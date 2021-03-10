OnePlus is all set to launch its next flagship – the OnePlus 9 series on March 23. It is tipped to include not two but three models this year. The company could announce the OnePlus 9R/9E, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a smartwatch. Most of the details about the OnePlus 9 Pro have leaked online. OnePlus also revealed its partnership with Hasselblad, which will introduce a revamped camera system – Hasselblad Camera for Mobile – for the new OnePlus 9 Series. Ahead of the launch, the company CEO has teased what the upcoming flagship is capable of in terms of optics.

OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau took to Twitter to post two images taken from the OnePlus 9 Pro with the Hasselblad tech. These images show the same subject in the ultra-wide-angle mode. The tweet doesn’t mention the name of the smartphone for the first image but the second one seems to be clicked on the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro since it comes with a “Shot on OnePlus x Hasselblad” watermark at the bottom. As per Lau, the first image is taken from a “conventional ultra-wide” camera, which shows distortion around the edges. Moving to the second image, you’ll notice that the result is distortion-free.

Ultra-wide photography literally broadens your horizons. Shouldn’t it also keep them true? On the left, a shot taken with a conventional ultra-wide. On the right, the same (and yet totally different) photo taken with the #OnePlus9Series, free of distortion. pic.twitter.com/jbtWae2faP — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 10, 2021

The company has already confirmed that it will be using a freeform lens, which could practically eliminate edge distortion in ultra-wide photos. This teaser image could be giving us our first look at the feature.

OnePlus has never been known for its cameras. The company offers great value for the price but the cameras are mostly ok. The optics haven’t been the USP of any OnePlus smartphone to date. However, it could change with the OnePlus 9 series. The company has teamed with Hasselblad to deliver “vastly improved camera systems” on future OnePlus smartphones – starting with the OnePlus 9 series. It could mark the beginning of a new era for OnePlus phones’ cameras.

The OnePlus 9 series will come with the Sony IMX766 sensor that is also said to be a part of the OPPO Find X3 Pro. OPPO has already used this sensor on its high-end Reno5 Pro+ smartphone that was recently launched in China. It is a 1/1.56-inch sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 6-element lens assembly. As for the ultra-wide-angle lens, OnePlus confirmed that it will be using a 50MP sensor on the OnePlus 9 series.

The primary sensor supports hardware-level HDR – something OPPO calls DOL HDR – which theoretically means much better control over colors. The flagship smartphone is likely to have support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) to stabilize the photos and videos. OnePlus also confirmed that its upcoming flagship will employ the Sony IMX789 sensor that can capture 4K videos at 120FPS.

The upcoming smartphones will come equipped with a. Hasselblad Pro Mode. It will bring Hasselblad’s sensor calibration to a smartphone for the first time. Theoretically, it should result in accurate and natural colors for better post-editing. It is said to include a new interface based on Hasselblad’s image processing software to give users an authentic Hasselblad look and feel. The new Pro mode would allow you to adjust ISO, focus, exposure times, white balance, and more. Moreover, it will also enable consumers to use a 12-bit RAW format for even richer colors and higher dynamic range.

The upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro camera will include a panoramic camera with a 140-degree field of view, T-lens technology for lightning-fast focus in the front-facing camera, and more. It is tipped to come equipped with a 8MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP quad rear camera setup.

Apart from the cameras, the OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It could come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on at least one variant. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for some sort of fast charging. It could come with 65W fast charging capabilities.