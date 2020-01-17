This year we’re going to get more phones and higher refresh rates from OnePlus. The company has recently announced the new 120Hz Fluid Display that will be found only in the OnePlus 8 Pro variant, and now the company’s CEO, Pete Lau, has also given us a short demonstration of what we can expect.

The OnePlus 120Hz Fluid Display: The smoothest, most effortless scrolling experience ever on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/I4FWP64NfO — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 15, 2020

Pete Lau has tweeted a video that shows us the difference between a smartphone with 60Hz and a 120Hz refresh rate display. At first glance, differences are already noticeable, but when you see them in slow motion, that’s when you can really see the change. The scrolling action seems smoother, but unfortunately, the device used in this video isn’t the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Source 9to5Google