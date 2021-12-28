Pete Lau explains why older OnePlus phone have not been updated to ColorOS 12

OnePlus and OPPO merged their R&D teams earlier this year — well, OnePlus is now a sub-brand of OPPO as well. Since the announcement, OnePlus has made clear that it is ditching OxygenOS for ColorOS on its smartphones. The current smartphones, like the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8, were touted to get ColorOS updates. Even though OPPO has developed its own ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 — which we went hands-on with quite recently — OnePlus smartphones have not received the new ColorOS 12 update.

OnePlus co-founder and OPPO's new CPO, Pete Lau, posted on Weibo why OnePlus smartphones have not received the ColorOS update. Lau has explained that the R&D team has had difficulties in integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS. The executive has revealed that the teams have had problems in unifying the two operating systems and it has resulted in more system-related issues. The executive says that they want to deliver an update in which users don't have to worry about their data and developing such a system is taking time. Lau confirms that the migration from HydrogenOS to ColorOS will not result in a factory reset.

At last, Lau has ensured that ColorOS will become fast and stable in the near future. He also adds that this new experience will debut with the OnePlus 10 Pro (which is rumored to launch on January 4). Have you installed OxygenOS 12 or ColorOS 12 on your device? How has your experience been? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GizmoChina