Pete Lau confirms OnePlus 10 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm unveiled the next generation of premium flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on November 30, and many companies announced that their next flagship will be powered by the new platform. Xiaomi, Realme, OPPO, and Motorola have all confirmed that they’ll be among the first companies to rock the new chipset in their high-end devices. Today, the CEO of OnePlus, Pete Lau, has also confirmed the OnePlus will equip their next-generation device with the latest Snapdragon SoC.

Pete Lau, the CEO of OnePlus, has confirmed on Weibo that the next generation of the flagship OnePlus device will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The new SoC is built on the 4nm process that brings more advanced and improved 5G performance, faster AI processing, better gaming capabilities, faster Wi-Fi, and a whole lot more.

“OnePlus' next-generation new products will be the first to be equipped with a new generation of Snapdragon 8 mobile platforms! OnePlus has always insisted on being only a flagship in the past, and it has won everyone's approval in this regard. Our software and hardware development resources are focused on the optimization of the Snapdragon flagship processor, which allows us to maximize the performance of the Snapdragon flagship processor. With the support of the new generation of Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, the next-generation products that are about to meet with you, we will bring users the best performance experience. I will pick one out of the cheers for reposting this Weibo, and give me a new next-generation mobile phone, top-of-the-line!” - translated by Google.

It’s not surprising to see OnePlus equip their new high-end flagship device with the latest Snapdragon chipset since the company has been focusing on the latest and most high-end components in mobile devices since it launched. The company has shifted over to creating more premium and more expensive devices in recent years. The upcoming OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro will likely come with upgraded components, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and better rear cameras, and more. The new OnePlus 10 Series are expected to be announced sometime in Q1 or Q2 next year.