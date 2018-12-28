Penta-lens Nokia 9 PureView coming in less than a month?

There have been plenty of rumors around the five-camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView ever since it first popped up on our radar at the beginning of September. The only thing we knew (and that wasn’t certain either) is that it will feature a weird camera arrangement on the back involving five lenses. Its name was unknown too until we heard it from an official mentioned at the beginning of the month.

Previous rumors suggested that it should have already been announced, but apparently, as the official mentioned, HMD was taking its time in order to perfect that penta-lens setup and its performance. Then an “early 2019” launch rumor surfaced, hinting more and more towards MWC, which is pretty much Nokia’s (and HMD’s) home turf.

Now a new report from Russia claims that the penta-lens Nokia 9 PureView might be announced at the end of January. We can’t be certain of the report’s veracity, but if the information is true, HMD will probably hold a special event that will skip both CES and MWC. “Many surprises” are expected at said event, according to the report, which is based off of information from “foreign sources”.

According to previous rumors, the penta-lens Nokia 9 PureView is expected to feature a 5.9-inch screen with 1440×2960 resolution. The Snapdragon 845 SoC could be at its core, helped by 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage is where those five cameras will save photos to. Little to nothing is known about those cameras, but the selfie shooter is expected to be a 12MP unit, and the battery will rated at 4,150mAh according to hear-say.