Concept designer plays with penta-lens Nokia 9

It is unknown when, or whether there will be an official Nokia 9 introduction. There is little evidence to support that it even exists beyond a prototype concept. What is known, from the few, but exciting, leaks we’ve seen, is that the Nokia 9 could be the first penta-lens smartphone. As thin as all this is, that didn’t stop concept designers from taking it to the next level. Maybe because of the cool-, or shock-factor of the five cameras.

Before you get too excited, everything you see below is a concept. A very well made one at that, so props to Concept Creator. That being said, the below video turns the unannounced and mysterious penta-lens Nokia 9 on all sides, showing a curved screen on the front with no notch and small bezels, and the five cameras on the back.

Check it out and let us know if this is something you’d like HMD to officially announce soon. Also, tell us how you see those five cameras working.