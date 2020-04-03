Maybe one of the most popular fitness apps right now is Peloton. This app is available form Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple devices, and it’s a great way of taking fitness classes wherever you are. Now, the Peloton team has just announced that its app is coming to another platform.

You may start using the Peloton exercise app on your Android Tv. This will allow you to take classes in your living room, bedroom, or wherever you have an Android TV set. You will be able to receive live and on-demand classes of yoga, running, meditation, spinning, and more. You can even see our own Jaime Rivera posting Instagram stories of his achievements in the Peloton exercise program.

You can sign up for a 90-day free trial of this app, even though this offer expires on April 30. After that, you can pay $12.99 a month for a single user, or a $39 a month multi-user subscription that’s focused on bike and treadmill.

Source Android Authority

Via Peloton