Pearl White Galaxy S10 shows off triple camera in real-life photo

15 more days until the February 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Unpacked event. We can expect the leaks to intensify over the next couple of weeks as we’re getting closer and closer to the official announcement. Like the picture above, which comes from Evan Blass, so we won’t doubt its authenticity, and take it for what it is. A picture of the back of the Galaxy S10, in Pearl White (or whatever the official color’s name will be).

The photo doesn’t reveal much, or doesn’t reveal anything we didn’t already know. It serves as a confirmation of the triple-camera setup, with the LED flash and heart-rate sensor next to it. And, of course, it confirms one more time that there is no fingerprint scanner on the back. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will feature in-display fingerprint scanners. This might as well be the Galaxy S10+, but Evan Blass posted the image in reply to another leak which was entitled Galaxy S10, we it’s safe to assume it’s the back of the S10 we’re looking at.