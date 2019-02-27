Android

PCB manufacturers salute foldable smartphones

Contents

Samsung and Huawei have both announced their foldable smartphones just days apart. The Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X are just the first two of their breed, with more and more manufacturers planning a foldable smartphone in the near future. OPPO, TCL, nubia, Motorola, and Xiaomi are all in various stages of development for their offerings.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturers from Taiwan are preparing to welcome the demand that has been created by the segment. The new smartphone form factor requires redesigned PCB layouts in order to accommodate physical changes and specifications.

In building foldable smartphones, manufacturers employ flexible boards, rigid-flex boards, HDI (high density interconnect) boards and SLP (substrate-like PCBs). While there are many OEMs planning to release foldable phones, due to their novelty and high price tag, high volumes are not expected. This is especially true as Apple, despite applying for a patent, has not yet jumped in the ring.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
DigiTimes
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Apple, foldable smartphone, foldable smartphones, Galaxy Fold, Huawei, Mate X, Motorola, News, Oppo, Samsung, TCL, Xiaomi
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.