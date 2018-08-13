How much will you pay for Apple’s AirPower charging pad?

The AirPower wireless charging pad is expected to come out this September after having been announced last September. Sources have talked about the engineering challenges that have gone into making this multi-device charger work, especially as all three new iPhones this year are expected to have wireless charging capabilities.

Power Adapter out of Taiwan has been tracking some specifics about the device itself, noting that the pad will contain 22 coils and that new power control chips in the iPhones will be small enough to use only one while placed on the pad. This intelligence was retrieved in July, so it’s hoped that any critical refinements will have been made at this point to make sure thermal overruns aren’t a problem.

But the latest tidbit talks about release details: in China, it will come out in September and cost ¥1,000 or about $145. Given this speculation is accurate, with import tariffs headed up and up, what does this mean for pricing elsewhere? Guess we’ll be biting our lips for a while.