iOS

How much will you pay for Apple’s AirPower charging pad?

Contents

The AirPower wireless charging pad is expected to come out this September after having been announced last September. Sources have talked about the engineering challenges that have gone into making this multi-device charger work, especially as all three new iPhones this year are expected to have wireless charging capabilities.

Power Adapter out of Taiwan has been tracking some specifics about the device itself, noting that the pad will contain 22 coils and that new power control chips in the iPhones will be small enough to use only one while placed on the pad. This intelligence was retrieved in July, so it’s hoped that any critical refinements will have been made at this point to make sure thermal overruns aren’t a problem.

But the latest tidbit talks about release details: in China, it will come out in September and cost ¥1,000 or about $145. Given this speculation is accurate, with import tariffs headed up and up, what does this mean for pricing elsewhere? Guess we’ll be biting our lips for a while.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
9to5Mac
Source
Chongdiantou
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
2018 iPhones, AirPower, Apple, iPhone 2018, iPhone 9, iPhone Xs, iPhone XS Plus, LCD iPhone, News, OLED iPhones, Pricing, Rumors, Wireless Charging
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.