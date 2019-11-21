This is not the first time we see a foldable design for a Xiaomi smartphone, but at least we expected to get more details. We’re not sure of when we’re going to get a foldable device from Xiaomi, but rest assured, it’s on its way. The latest patents of a Xiaomi foldable smartphone make us believe that it will include an amazing camera.

Xiaomi has already shown us a foldable smartphone, but the latest patents show us two new devices with similar characteristics. First, we have a dual-hinge device with four cameras, and the second one has a clamshell design. These patents were listed on China’s CNIPA, and they show us another device that looks like the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha with a display that wraps around the whole phone. Unfortunately, this patent doesn’t reveal more than a basic layout of the smartphone, so we can’t see the ports, buttons, or slots that will come with this device. Well, if it ever gets to be launched. Let’s just remember that patents don’t always become real working phones.