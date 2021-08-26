Microsoft’s Windows Software and Devices team chief Panos Panay has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President. Panay has also been added to the senior leadership team and will now be one of the top advisers to Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, according to Bloomberg.

This is the first time since 2018 that a Windows executive will have a seat at the senior leadership. Since Terry Myerson’s exit in 2018, no Windows team executive has held a position in senior leadership. This was partly due to Nadella’s focus on Cloud and its future but that seems to have changed with the launch of Windows 11.

Panos Panay was promoted to the chief of Windows software and device team from Microsoft Surface devices chief last February. He joined Microsoft in 2004 and has been a part of the tech giant since then. He overhead Surface’s development and is now being offered a role to head Windows.

He grew Microsoft’s Surface into a billion-dollar business for the company and was a part of Windows 11’s drastic overhaul of the core user interface. With him now advising Nadella directly, it could mean that the company is now focusing more on both hardware and software divisions.

It’s not clear what the move means for Rajesh Jha, who was previously Executive Vice President of Experiences and Devices at Microsoft. Microsoft seems to be shuffling its Senior Leaders board but even other Microsoft Executive Vice Presidents like Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Cloud + AI boss Scott Guthrie haven’t returned to the list yet. It’s not clear if their roles have changed or not.