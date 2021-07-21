Panasonic has just unveiled it’s brand new TOUGHBOOK G2 in the US and Canada. The new 2-in-1 comes with a detachable tablet and optional keyboard that features an innovative modular design and user-removable expansion packs (xPAK’s).

Panasonic says that the new TOUGHBOOK G2 was “designed to address the evolving needs of today’s mobile workforce and help users tackle the toughest, mission-critical jobs and assignments.” Given its rugged design, it’s clearly not aimed at professionals doing office work, but those who need something very sturdy. It has a Military grade MIL-STD 810H certification and IP65 for water and dust.

The G2 features a modular design that supports the evolving demands of manufacturing, retail transportation, logistics, and more. It has three modular expansion areas and up to 36 different xPAK combinations. The TOUGHBOOK G2 can easily suit anyone’s needs with features such as a serial port, thermal camera, barcode reader, quick-release SSD, and more. Surprisingly, the G2 is backward compatible with the G1 and over 20 docks, which according to the company helps “protecting customers’ investments and lowering total cost of ownership while future-proofing purchases”

The TOUGHBOOK G2 has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display and a capacitive touch screen with a brightness that can go up to 1,000 nits. As for power, the G2 has Intel Core i5 and i7 vPro processor configurations available to deliver a powerful performance. It has 16/32GB of memory and 512GB-1TB quick-release NVMe SSD. It will also come with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed.

As for connectivity, it has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, it also has a dual SIM slot, one for a physical card, while the other is an eSim. It supports 4G LTE and also has GPS. There are 3 modular expansion areas, and 3 programmable buttons. The speakers can go up to 88dB and there’s also a Webcam privacy cover and an optional keyboard. The TOUGHBOOK G2 has a 6,300 mAh battery and the company says it can last 18.5 hours on a single charge.

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK G2 is available for purchase now, it starts at $2,999 at Panasonic.