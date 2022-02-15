Panasonic unveils new TOUGHBOOK G2 with 5G, supporting Sub6 and mmWave

Panasonic unveiled the new TOUGHBOOK G2 back in July last year. The TOUGHBOOK G2 is a 2-in-1 device that is also a detachable tablet, and it’s highly configurable with the modular design and user-removable expansion packs. To improve on the existing TOUGHBOOK G2, Panasonic released a new 5G variant that supports both the Sub6 and mmWave network technologies.

Craig Jackowski, GM of Product Management at Panasonic, explained that “As 5G technology matures and network roll-outs continue across the U.S., front-line workers in the most rugged and challenging environments can now use the TOUGHBOOK G2 devices for their next generation business applications and use cases, which will require 5G connectivity,”

The TOUGHBOOK G2 features a Military grade design with MIL-STD 810H certification and IP65 for water and dust. The device comes with a modular design, and it has three modular expansion areas, and up to 36 different xPAK combinations. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display with a capacitive touch screen, and it can be powered by an Intel Core i5, and i7 processor. It has 16/32GB configuration RAM options and 512-1TB quick-release NVMe SSDs for storage. The new models come with Windows 10 Pro and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, and they have Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, and even GPS built-in. When it comes to battery performance, the device has a 6,300 mAh cell inside that can last 18.5 hours on a single charge. It’s unclear how the 5G connectivity will affect the battery life at this time.

The new 5G capable TOUGHBOOK G2 will be available in March, and it will start at $4,099 at AT&T, and Verizon networks. Customers will be able to choose between the 4G LTE option, or the new 5G models.