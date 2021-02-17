Panasonic has today launched an updated version of its rugged 2-in-1 convertible – the Toughbook 33 (Mk2) – with faster 10th Gen Intel silicon inside, more memory configurations to go with it, richer port selection, and a touch-based fingerprint sensor. The new Panasonic rugged PC also updates the connectivity suite by offering support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-SIM (physical + eSIM) support.

The key focus of the device, of course, is on the rugged IP65-rated build, which employs Magnesium alloy and comes with MIL-STD-810G and MIL-STD-461F certifications. Additionally, the machine comes equipped with dual hot-swappable batteries, which means you can replace the depleted battery pack without having to shut down the Toughbook 33 convertible. You also get dual-SIM support on the device, a 10MP infrared front camera, and an 8MP world-facing snapper too.

Panasonic has also jazzed up the display, packing a 12-inch QHD display with a 3:2 aspect ratio for more vertical screen space. Inside, you’ll find up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10810U vPro processor paired with up to 32 gigs of RAM and 1TB of SDD with an optional encryption layer on the table for enterprise customers. Other optional customizability facilities include a serial port, barcode, fingerprint scanner for Windows Hello authentication, insertable and contactless SmartCard CAC readers, and FirstNet Ready CF-33 EM7511 Band 14 mobile broadband.

“The latest Toughbook 33 also provides upgraded security with IntelHardware Shield (part of IntelvPro) and meets Microsoft’sSecured-core PC requirements.OPAL SSD’s are standard adding an extra layer of encryption capabilities, giving users the option of hardware encryption,” the company notes. The Panasonic Toughbook 33 refresh is now up for grabs from authorised retail partners.

DISPLAY 12.0″ 3:2 QHD 2160 x 1440

Capacitive gloved multi touch + digitizer

1200 nits MEMORY 16GB or 32GB RAM (DDR4-2666MHz)

512GB or 1TB removable OPAL NVMe SSD PROCESSOR Intel Core i5-10310U 1.7GHz vPro (Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz)

Intel Core i7-10810U 1.1GHz vPro (Turbo Boost up to 4.9GHz) PORTS On the tablet:

-USB-C 10Gbps (w/PD)

-USB-A 5Gbps (1.5A)

-Optional USB-A 0.5Gbps

-HDMI

-Ethernet RJ-45

-Optional Serial (True) D-sub 9-pin

– Audio In/Out 3.5mm Mini-jack stereo

– Dual SIM (Nano-SIM 4FF x1, eSIM x1)



On the optional keyboard:

-Docking Connector 25-pin

-USB-A x3 (5Gbps x2, 0.5Gbps x1)

-SDXC UHS-II

-HDMI

-VGA D-sub 15-pin

-10/100/1000 Ethernet RJ- CONNECTIVITY Optional (Band 14 EM7511) 4G LTE-A

Optional dedicated GPS (u-blox NEO M8N)

Dual high-gain antenna pass-through

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201

Bluetooth v5.1 (Class 1) DIMENSIONS 12.1″ x 9.6″ x 0.9″ WEIGHT 3.4 lbs BATTERY 2X Li-ion battery pack

10 hours (20 w/opt. long life batteries)

– Each standard battery: 11.1V, 1990mAh

– Each long life battery: 10.8V, 4120mAh CERTIFICATIONS MIL-STD-810G

MIL-STD-461F

IP65

Optional ANSI hazardous location C1D2

Magnesium alloy chassis encased with ABS and elastomer edges

Built-in dual-purpose handle & kickstand (on optional

Premium Keyboard)

Solid-state drive heater

Removable storage drive or optional quick-release storage drive

Removable battery

Optional rotating hand strap

Reinforced locking port covers

Raised bezel for LCD impact protection

Replaceable screen protector