Panasonic TOUGHBOOK A3

Panasonic has introduced a productivity+, a suite of Android support solutions to futureproof rugged mobile deployments for existing and new customers transitioning to the Android operating system. Productivity+ is a multi-faceted offering that features hardware, software, and professional services, including from an extensive support partner ecosystem to capitalize on the modernization and digitization of rugged mobile devices.

Further, the company has announced the newest addition of the TOUGHBOOK A3 tablet. It features a 10.1-inch WUXGA display with a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Moreover, it can be expanded up to 2GB using an SD card.

As for durability, the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK A3 is MIL-STD-810 certified and IP65 dust and water-resistant. Further, it sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. It comes equipped with a docking connector, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB Type-A, and 3.5mm audio jack.

