Palm “Pepito” leaked as a tiny comeback destined for Verizon

TCL seems to finally be cooking up a product for its latent Palm license. And it looks as though it will treat it with a fitting ethos like it did for its BlackBerry offering.

Images have been leaked to Android Police of a “Pepito” that eschews any sense of Pre aesthetic and mimics a lot of essential Apple design, but does so with a 3.3-inch screen at 720p. There looks to be a fork of Android 8.1 with a staggered latter of apps and a voice search trigger in the drawer. Other specs include a Snapdragon 435, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 800mAh battery. Sadly, it does not have a headphone jack.

But the real tragedy may be that AP‘s source says Pepito is likely to end up as a Verizon exclusive.

Taking things at face value, Palm has been known for intuitive user interfaces in diminutive form factors (even in contemporary perspective).