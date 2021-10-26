Palm returned to the smartphone business in 2018 with a teeny tiny Android phone that aimed to be a secondary phone when you wanted less distraction. Palm isn’t known for creating audio products, yet the company announced its first wireless earbuds today, the Palm Buds Pro.

Palm teased us with some promotional material a few weeks ago, and today it finally announced its Palm Buds Pro wireless earbuds. The design of the new wireless earbuds was created by former Beats by Dre and Samsung designers, and at first inspection, it looks very similar to the AirPods Pro devices from Apple. The earbuds also come with three sets of ear tips that help users adjust the size according to their ears.

Palm promises the Buds Pro earbuds to last 4.5 hours on a single charge with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) enabled, or 5.5 hours if the feature is turned off. The charging case has a 400 mAh battery, and it can provide an additional 24 hours of playback time before it needs to be recharged.

The Palm Buds Pro earbuds support fast pairing with Android devices, and they’re also IPX4 water and sweat-resistant, which means that they’ll survive if you get caught in the rain or wear it at the gym. It also supports voice assistants, namely Siri and Google Assistant.

If all of this sounds great so far, it’s about to get even better. Palm is currently selling the Buds Pro earbuds for just $99 when you pre-order. The earbuds will retail for $129 when they officially go on go on sale on November 9. Pre-orders are already available in US, Canada, and Mexico on Palm’s website, and the company will also ship to other regions.

Will you pre-order or pick up the Palm Buds Pro wireless earbuds? Let us know in the comments below!