Huawei CEO leaks and confirms P30 Pro quad-camera

The fact that the Huawei P30 Pro will have four cameras has been rumored and leaked for quite some time. It also makes sense for Huawei to add an additional shooter to its camera-centric flagship as the P20 Pro from 2018 was the phone to introduce the triple-camera concept. Meanwhile, other manufacturers not only caught up and adopted a three-camera system, but have also implemented quad-cameras, like Samsung and its Galaxy A9.

Huawei CEO Richard Yu posted a picture on Weibo zoomed in on the moon. Whether he tried to show off the new hybrid zooming advancements of the P30 Pro or something else is irrelevant. The watermark on the image, despite attempts of redacting it, clearly hints “Huawei P30 Pro Leica Quad-Camera”. This is as official as a confirmation can be.

Chances are the standard P30 will also get an additional camera, for a total of three, stepping it up from last year’s dual-camera setup. The Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro will be officially unveiled at a March 26 special event in Paris.