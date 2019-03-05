Huawei confirms P30 Pro periscope zoom camera, improved low-light

The Huawei P30 Pro, accompanied by the P30, and possibly the P30 Lite, will be unveiled at a special event in Paris on March 26, 2019. An early prototype has already leaked, and so have some unofficial renders, alongside a real-life sighting of the device recently. It seems like Huawei talked to a select group of media at MWC last week, and shared some of the details regarding the 10x lossless zoom on the upcoming P30 Pro.

Just as we suspected, the Huawei P30 Pro will employ a camera system that is built like a periscope. This is not the first time we’re seeing this, as OPPO is also working on a similar technology, which it announced at CES and demoed at MWC. Huawei, however, might beat OPPO to the punch with this approach.

AndroidCentral reports that even though Huawei officials haven’t confirmed the amount of zoom, a 10x lossless zoom is expected, as a step-up from the P20 Pro’s 3x optical and 5x hybrid zoom capabilities.

Huawei’s VP of Global Product Marketing, Clement Wong is excited about the phone, and said that the P30 Pro will bring “something nobody (has done) before”. This could very well indicate a motorized, mechanical zoom lens.

Additionally, the P30 Pro is teased as bringing even better low-light performance than the predecessor. The P20 Pro took exceptional low-light photos, so if Huawei can step that up, it will set another benchmark in mobile photography.

There’s also plenty of other things to be excited about the Huawei P30 Pro, and we’ll be in Paris to bring you all the details.