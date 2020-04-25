Up next
OnePlus phones are usually the quickest to get Android updates (after Google’s Pixel lineup, of course), and its OxygenOS Open Beta channel is also one of the best community-driven beta testing platforms. As good as it might be, there is an expiration date to everything, and updates are no different.

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will no longer receive any new OxygenOS Open Beta updates. To make the transition easier, OnePlus will release a special rollback build that will install the stable build of OxygenOS 10.3.2 on the two phones.

Do keep in mind that rolling back from beta to the stable channel via local software upgrade mechanism will wipe all data. But then, users already knew it when they enrolled in the testing program. And in case you’re wondering, OnePlus 6 and 6T will continue to receive software updates via the stable channel in the foreseeable future.

Source: OnePlus Forum

