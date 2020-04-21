OnePlus 7 Pro
Yesterday, we reported that OxygenOS Open Beta 12 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro had introduced a bug that was locking users out of their devices. Now, the company has halted the update.

OnePlus recently rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 7 series. However, this software came with a bug that made the devices increase their temperatures while charging. The devices also presented Wi-Fi stability issues. Further, the biggest issue was when users got locked out of their handsets.

The Open Beta updates are primarily targeted at enthusiasts and early adopters to provide feedback. As a precaution, OnePlus has pulled back the OTA.

If you updated to OxygenOS Open Beta 12 on your OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro and got locked out of your device, then the only way to fix it is by performing a hard reset.

