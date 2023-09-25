The best OnePlus smartphones provide the best Android flagship experience. At the core of these successful phones is OxygenOS. The company's highly debated switch to ColorOS-based OxygenOS sparked a debate in the past, they have now made the switch, and in fact, OxygenOS 13 proved to be one of the best Android interfaces in 2023. The company has now unveiled OxygenOS 14, which builds upon the success and design of OxygenOS 13 all while introducing a host of new features. This article covers the new features of OxygenOS 14, the compatible devices, and its release date.

OxygenOS 14: New Features

Trinity Engine

With OxygenOS 14, OnePlus seems to be going back to its roots with a major focus on delivering an operating system that is "Fast and Smooth" — even though the OS itself still seems to be based on ColorOS. To achieve this, OnePlus has introduced the new Trinity Engine technology in OxygenOS 14. This isn't a physical engine inside your smartphone; rather, it's a software-based engine that ensures your CPU, RAM, and GPU operate at their peak performance.

The CPU-Vita (or CPU Vitalization) engine maintains a balance between performance and efficiency. It identifies heat sources within each module and aims to reduce module load, thereby decreasing heat generation. Likewise, the RAM-Vita and ROM-Vita components work behind the scenes to optimize phone performance without overburdening memory.

In addition to these, OnePlus has also added new core technologies like Hyper Boost, Hyper Touch, and Hyper Rendering engines to OxygenOS 14. The company claims these technologies enhance touch sensitivity, graphics rendering, and frame rendering during heavy usage (such as gaming), resulting in a 5% improvement in both smoothness and responsiveness, all while reducing power consumption by 3%.

Pixelate Sensitive Information in Screenshots

One new interesting feature in OxygenOS 14 is Auto Pixelate 2.0. The OS automatically identifies sensitive information such as phone numbers, receipts, and vehicle numbers and pixelates them before sending. And, of course, you also have the option to manually pixelate this information if needed.

Improved Permission Management and Security

Not only Auto Pixelate but OxygenOS 14 is equipped with a number of security features that improve the security and privacy of the user. One such feature is Strong Box, which brings chip-level encryption for passwords. The details on this are vague right now, but make sure to stay tuned to learn more about the Strong Box function.

Additionally, OxygenOS 14 integrates support for Android 14's built-in Safety Center, which consolidates various security-related features, including app security and device finders, into one place. Furthermore, there's a new permission setting for Photos and Videos — aptly called "Ask every time" — which requires an app to display a pop-up window before accessing the camera each time, providing users with added control over their device's privacy.

New Usability features

OnePlus has revamped some usability features, bringing significant improvements to the software:

Fluid Cloud : This new feature offers a dynamic and user-friendly way to display real-time information and notifications. It is not yet known as to what it will particularly show, but it is quite reminiscent of iOS' Live Activities feature.

: This new feature offers a dynamic and user-friendly way to display real-time information and notifications. It is not yet known as to what it will particularly show, but it is quite reminiscent of iOS' Live Activities feature. File Dock : The File Dock allows you to temporarily store images in a floating window. You can save various file types, from photos to videos and links, and access them when needed. This feature is similar to how the clipboard is for text but for files.

: The File Dock allows you to temporarily store images in a floating window. You can save various file types, from photos to videos and links, and access them when needed. This feature is similar to how the clipboard is for text but for files. Subject Detection in Photos : Another feature that OxygenOS 14 borrows from iOS is subject detection in photos. OxygenOS 14 can now detect subjects in photos, distinguishing subjects from the background. This feature allows you to extract subjects and use them elsewhere, like using them as stickers in WhatsApp.

: Another feature that OxygenOS 14 borrows from iOS is subject detection in photos. OxygenOS 14 can now detect subjects in photos, distinguishing subjects from the background. This feature allows you to extract subjects and use them elsewhere, like using them as stickers in WhatsApp. Multi-Screen Connect 2.0 : This upgrade enhances Multi-Screen Connect, making device discovery easier and improving connection stability for a smoother user experience.

: This upgrade enhances Multi-Screen Connect, making device discovery easier and improving connection stability for a smoother user experience. Other Features: OnePlus Cloud now offers integration with Google Photos, allowing users to backup all their photos directly to the Google Cloud. The Notes app has been upgraded to Notes 2.0, providing more convenient and intelligent editing capabilities.

Aquamorphic Design 2.0

OnePlus introduced the Aquamorphic design language with OxygenOS 13, drawing inspiration from natural elements like water and gas in its user interface. This design has evolved to version 2.0 with OxygenOS 14. The new software brings more control over animations and a new feature that changes the color theme of the device based on your device's state.

In addition, OxygenOS 14 includes 20 new sets of aquamorphic-themed ringtones for calls, alarms, and notifications. Furthermore, there's a Green Always-On Display (AOD) that changes based on the user's step count, advocating the user about carbon reduction and environmental conservation.

OxygenOS 14: Supported Devices

Unfortunately, OnePlus has not yet revealed the list of officially supported devices of OxygenOS 14. Rest assured, we'll keep you posted once the company makes this information available. Nevertheless, you can expect the recently launched devices like the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 10T, and even the OnePlus 10 Pro will be among those supporting OxygenOS 14.

Similarly, OnePlus has not disclosed the release date for OxygenOS 14. Considering the software is still in its early stages with no beta version available, we anticipate that OxygenOS 14 will become available toward the end of the year. We'll keep you posted as more details emerge. In the meantime, check out some of the top OnePlus devices below and stay tuned for OxygenOS 14!