OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro have started receiving a new update. OxygenOS 10.3.3 brings 960fps slow-motion recording at 720p, lens stain detection and Dolby Atmos integration for the new Bullets Wireless Z. It adds Epic Games in Games Space.

The update also includes the May Android security patch. It is an incremental update with a package size of 264MB. It is being rolled out gradually.

Here’s the full changelog:

System

  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality
  • Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience
  • Improved the battery life user experience
  • Improved system stability and fixed general issues
  • Updated Android Security patch to 2020.05

Camera

  • Supported the slow motion recording at 720p at 960fps
  • Added lens stain detection

Phone

  • Newly added Epic Games in Games Space

Source: OnePlus forums

You May Also Like
Sony Xperia 1 II goes up for pre-order in Europe with an eye-watering price tag
The Sony Xperia 1 II is also going on sale in Japan starting May 22 with a price tag of approximately $1,250.
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom with up to 60x zoom, 120Hz display launched in Europe
It is priced at 499 Euros (~ US$ 547 / Rs 41,400) / £469 (~ US$ 577/ Rs 43,600).
Microsoft Surface Duo could come with advanced Stylus support
We get more details about the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo, where we get interesting information about the Surface Pen’s features