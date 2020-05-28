OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro have started receiving a new update. OxygenOS 10.3.3 brings 960fps slow-motion recording at 720p, lens stain detection and Dolby Atmos integration for the new Bullets Wireless Z. It adds Epic Games in Games Space.

The update also includes the May Android security patch. It is an incremental update with a package size of 264MB. It is being rolled out gradually.

Here’s the full changelog:

System

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality

Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience

Improved the battery life user experience

Improved system stability and fixed general issues

Updated Android Security patch to 2020.05

Camera

Supported the slow motion recording at 720p at 960fps

Added lens stain detection

Phone

Newly added Epic Games in Games Space

Source: OnePlus forums