OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro have started receiving a new update. OxygenOS 10.3.3 brings 960fps slow-motion recording at 720p, lens stain detection and Dolby Atmos integration for the new Bullets Wireless Z. It adds Epic Games in Games Space.

The update also includes the May Android security patch. It is an incremental update with a package size of 264MB. It is being rolled out gradually.

Here’s the full changelog:

System

  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality
  • Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience
  • Improved the battery life user experience
  • Improved system stability and fixed general issues
  • Updated Android Security patch to 2020.05

Camera

  • Supported the slow motion recording at 720p at 960fps
  • Added lens stain detection

Phone

  • Newly added Epic Games in Games Space

Source: OnePlus forums

You May Also Like
Redmi K30i 5G offers a 120Hz display and four rear cameras for just around $270
Redmi K30i 5G is reliant on the Snapdagon 765G chip and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.
Netflix video quality will return to normal after COVID-19 measures
It seems that Netflix is starting to stream its content without downgrading its quality in several European countries
Realme X50 Pro Play
Realme X50 Pro Play with 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 SoC announced in China
It will be made available for order starting today and will go on sale starting June 1 in China.