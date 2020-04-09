Disney Plus is a relatively new streaming service that was launched in November 2019. It recently launched in several European countries, as well as India, and according to the latest report from Deadline, it now has over 50 million subscribers worldwide.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions to stay at home, and this could be why the latest streaming service to hit the market has reached over 50 million subscribers in five months. Remember that Disney Plus comes with free 4K, it also includes originals like The Mandalorian and it’s available in India, the US, and some European countries.

Source Android Authority

Via Deadline