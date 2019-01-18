Our post-CES Winter Break Road Trip | #PNWeekly 341

We’re back for another week of CES recapping! We actually talk about the technology that we took a look at while in Las Vegas. We saved the actual talking, however, for after when we got across the California border.

Join Jaime and Josh (plus a very sleepy Isa) for a carcast covering Razer hardware, the FlexPai, Huawei, LG TVs, Hisense, Fossil and a lot more!

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 7pm Eastern on January 11th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts.





Hosts

Joshua Vergara

Jaime Rivera

Sleeper Hit

Isa Rodruiguez (Her GadgetMatch)

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

Check Out!

All of our CES 2019 coverage right here!

Music provided by Argofox:

Minerva – Bloom

youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI