Our post-CES Winter Break Road Trip | #PNWeekly 341
We’re back for another week of CES recapping! We actually talk about the technology that we took a look at while in Las Vegas. We saved the actual talking, however, for after when we got across the California border.
Join Jaime and Josh (plus a very sleepy Isa) for a carcast covering Razer hardware, the FlexPai, Huawei, LG TVs, Hisense, Fossil and a lot more!
Watch our YouTube companion video recorded at 7pm Eastern on January 11th or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!
Hosts
Sleeper Hit
Isa Rodruiguez (Her GadgetMatch)
Executive Producer
Check Out!
•
Music provided by Argofox:
Minerva – Bloom
youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI
