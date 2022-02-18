This is our first look at OPPO Pad, launching alongside the Find X5 series

Yesterday, we heard that OPPO might release the OPPO Pad and a new smartwatch alongside the new Find X5 series, and today, we get to see an official-looking render image from a leaker. The OPPO Pad appears to have small bezels, and a selfie camera placed horizontally on the top of the device.

We’ve been hearing about OPPO working on a tablet for quite some time, but we never had any information on how it could look, and what specifications it might have. We last heard back in August that it could have very narrow bezels, and feature a similar display to HUAWEI’s MatePad Pro.

The image from TechInsiderBlog reveals that OPPO’s first tablet may indeed have very minimal bezels on the side, and the volume rocker will be placed on the top left corner, while the power button will reside on the top left side, looking at it from the front. We’re unsure what orientation is intended for the device, but it looks like it will be used in landscape mode most of the time, given the placement of the selfie camera.

The OPPO Pad is rumored to launch alongside the new OPPO Find X5 series, which consists of the OPPO Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and possibly the Find X5 Lite. The company will also likely announce a new smartwatch, and a pair of wireless earbuds, revealed by the teaser posted yesterday.

The Find X5 Pro is rumored to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and the company’s MariSilicon X NPU that was announced previously at INNO Day 2021. The Pro model is expected to have a 2K LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 12/256GB of memory and storage. The camera setup on the back will also come with Hasselblad lenses and optimization. We’ll find out more about the new OPPO flagship device on February 24, where OPPO will hold an official launch event.