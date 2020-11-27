This one is for all the G-Shock fans out there who need a smartwatch in THAT form factor. The Amazfit T-Rex is the G-Shock of smartwatches. When we reviewed the device, it was launched for $150. Now, the list price is down to $140, while it has received a $30 discount, and is selling for $110.

The Amazfit T-Rex comes with a host of exciting features alongside providing a rugged build and a dozen Military Grade certifications. It unapologetic resemblance to G-Shock. While the smartwatch is rugged, you won’t feel the bulk since it weighs just 58 grams. The smartwatch is very light for its size and design. It is for those who prefer a rugged design over a conventional watch.

The Amazfit T-Rex features a polycarbonate body and comes with STD-MIL-810G certification, which means the wearable can last up to an hour and a half at -40 degrees Celsius. The heat resistance goes up to 70 degrees Celsius. It also has a 5ATM rating, which means it is water-resistant to a depth of up to 164 feet. As I said in my review, the silicone band is one of the most comfortable I’ve worn thus far. It feels like the bands have no weight of their own. Further, they do not stick on your wrist while you sweat during workouts.

The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. It is covered in Gorilla Glass 3 and comes with an oleophobic coating on top. It comes with 13 workout modes: Outdoor Running, Walking Outdoor Cycling, Pool Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Treadmill, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Exercise, Climbing, Trail Running, Skiing, Outdoor Trekking. It also comes equipped with a dedicated GPS receiver.

Further, the Amazfit T-Rex features Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), which helps you achieve workout goals over a span of a week. It has features like sleep tracking, which offer correct metric of total sleep.

The major upside is that it can last up to 20 days on a single charge! It is the best-rugged smartwatch on a budget.