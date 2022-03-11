OSOM teases the front of its OV1 smartphone & Privacy cable with a flip switch

A few days ago, OSOM, which mainly contains the team behind the Essential PH-1 smartphone, announced that it will be shipping its OSOM OV1 smartphone in Q4 2022. At the time, OSOM only showcased the back of the OV1 smartphone and revealed a couple of specs. The company has now teased the front of the smartphone and shown off its screen bezels.

As we can see in the image, the OSOM OV1 smartphone will come with rather thin bezels on the sides and slightly thick bezels on the bottom. The company still hasn't showcased the top half of the smartphone so we don't know what it will look like. There are rumors that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera, but it's only speculation at this point.

OSOM says OV1 will be a privacy-first smartphone. The teaser also shows off some of the apps that will come pre-installed on the OV1 smartphone that support this claim. The image shows that OV1 will come with Brave Browser as the default browser app, Proton Mail for emailing, and Signal for messaging — all of which are touted as privacy-focused apps.

In addition to the front bezel, OSOM has also shown off the Privacy cable that will come along with the smartphone. As you can see in the image, the OSOM Privacy Cable will come with a flip switch itself that will allow you to turn off data 'collection'. OSOM says this Privacy cable will come included with the OSOM OV1 phone in the box.

Last week we learned that the OSOM OV1 phone will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen series processor, a dual-camera setup, and an "all day long battery life". OSOM says the phone will be built out of stainless steel, ceramic, and glass and will cost under $1000. As we approach Q4 2022, we expect the company to reveal more and more information about the privacy-focused smartphone.

Source: Twitter