Team behind Essential PH-1 working on OSOM OV1, to ship Q4

OSOM announced that its upcoming OV1 smartphone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset and that it will ship sometime in Q4 2022. The company didn’t share much news today, but it revealed that a smartphone is coming, and it should arrive no later than December.

OSOM (stands for “Out of Sight, Out of Mind”) is a startup company, and it consists mainly of the engineers who worked at Essential. The team was developed the Essential PH1, which received a lot of praise for its great price point, fast updates, and great build quality. Essential’s patents were later acquired by Nothing in 2021.

OSOM, like most startups and all companies at the moment, is having difficulties with the chipset. The company said that it wanted to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for the OV1 – the first smartphone by the company – but it now plans on using a different, likely a newer chip that will be announced later in the year. The new chip may be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, assuming that Qualcomm sticks with a similar naming for its upcoming products (via XDA).

The company also shared that the OSOM OV1 will have two rear cameras, a 48MP and a 12MP sensor. The selfie camera will be a 16MP sensor, and all of the cameras will be made by Sony, like most smartphones on the market.

The company already unveiled the design of the smartphone, and it confirmed that it would use a stainless steel frame with a back panel made from zirconia. The front display will be protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus panel.

While the rest of the device’s specifications and hardware remains a mystery, the device is expected to be a privacy-conscious device, and the company expects to provide support for 4 or 5 years with security updates.