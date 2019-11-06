Author
Google announced the first Pixel smartphone in 2016. At the announcement, the company promised two years of guaranteed Android version updates and three years of security updates.

Surprisingly, Google allowed original Pixel owners to upgrade to Android 10 earlier this year, which means the phone got an extra year of Android version updates.

Sadly, the Pixel and Pixel XL will receive “one final software update”, Google told The Verge. While the original Pixel didn’t get the November update, the Android maker said the December update “encapsulates a variety of updates”, containing bits from the November and December updates that were sent out to other Pixel phones.

