Use origami to prop up your devices — now 40% off

FODI Origami Multi-Purpose Device Stand is the most versatile way to prop up your devices while traveling. With a paper thin design, this device stand fits conveniently in any luggage or backpack while taking almost no space.

Don’t let the weight of the FODI Origami Multi-Purpose stand fool you. Each one of these stands can withstand an impressive 44 pounds. It folds easily into two different ways for you to place your phone, laptop, or tablet.

Constructed out of environmentally-friendly PP and PVC, the FODI Origami Multi-Purpose stand is built to withstand the test of time. Get yours today for just $14.99, which is 40% off the original price.

