You can now order food using Google Search, Maps or Assistant

You can now order food using Google Search, Google Maps, or even the Google Assistant, according to a recent blog post by the company’s Senior Product Manager for Food Ordering. Currently only delivery services like DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com, Slice, and ChowNow are available, but Google says others will be joining the roster soon, including Zuppler.

When you are using Google Search or Google Maps to look for restaurants, or types of food, an “Order Online” button will appear for places supported by Google. In case you stumble upon one, you just hit the button, check out with Google Pay, and you’ll get delivery or pickup times for your order.

If you prefer Google Assistant does it for you, simply say “Hey Google, order food from” followed by the restaurant’s name. For some delivery services Google also supports re-ordering your favorite meal, by telling Assistant “Hey Google, reorder food from” that restaurant. If you go this route Assistant will bring up your past orders so you can easily choose what you want.