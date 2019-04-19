One of the Orange providers could be Samsung for 5G license

It’s been two months since Samsung made it official that it wants to capitalize on Huawei’s difficult position in the 5G market. The Chinese company is struggling with roadblocks around the world when it comes to 5G network infrastructure bids, a void that Samsung is more than willing, and able, to fill in.

According to Orange CEO Stephane Richard, Samsung could become one of the network operator’s one 5G telecoms frequency provider in France, writes Reuters. The report also mentions that the auction for 5G frequencies in France is starting later this year.

The four French operators, Orange, Bouygues Telecom, Altice Europe’s SFR and Iliad, are regularly competing “in costly spectrum auctions, which allow wireless carriers to develop networks“, says Reuters.