Orange Pixel 4 render leaks as phone could launch with Pixel Buds 2

We’ve recently seen the Pixel 4, or Pixel 4 XL, leak in black and white (with their official names Google considers “funny”, trendy, or hip), and we’re now, thanks to the same Evan Blass, getting a chance to look at the orange variant. It, too, has a hip name, which couldn’t matter less, but what does, is the peachy, salmony shade of the back glass and rose golden power button. The rest is already well known. Check it out above!

9to5google is unstoppable with the Pixel 4 leaks in these past 24 hours or so being sourced to them. This latest bit concerns the Pixel Buds, in their second iteration. The second-generation Pixel Buds 2 earbuds will soon see the official light of day, claims the report, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. We have recently heard that the Pixel phones this year will not ship bundled with any sort of headphones or earbuds whatsoever, so this might be a Google devision to push the new Pixel Buds 2.

It is now known whether they will be truly wireless and independent, or they are going to be tied together via a cable like the first generation. Knowing that they will launch soon means that they will likely be part of the October 15 Pixel 4 announcement, as a possible official accessory to purchase alongside your new phone.