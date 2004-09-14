OQO Launches October 14

It looks like the OQO palmtop will finally ship. The Register reports that E-mail sent by OQO says that the Model 01 Windows XP palmtop will launch in San Francisco on October 14.

Features includes:

* A 1 GHz Transmeta processor



* 256 MB of RAM



* A 20 GB hard drive



* A 5-inch 800 x 480 widescreen LCD



* Integrated Bluetooth and 802.11b Wi-Fi



* A QWERTY keyboard that slides out from under the display



* FireWire and USB 1.1 ports

This is one of a group of Ultra Portable Computers (UPCs) that have been talked about for months (if not years), including the Tiqit and FlipStart.

Would you replace a Pocket PC with a UPC? What trade-offs are you willing to make to run Windows XP software on a palmtop? Share your thoughts in the discussion.